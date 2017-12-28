Bahrain
GULF CUP: Saudi Arabia and Oman eye semis; UAE wary of Kuwait backlash

Football
Thu, 28 Dec 2017


THREE teams will be battling tonight for two semi-final spots in the 23rd Gulf Cup, being played in Kuwait City.

Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE are all still alive in their quest to attain the coveted regional crown, but only two will remain at the end of the day.

Saudi and Oman face off in a winner-takes-all battle while the UAE take on already eliminated hosts Kuwait.

Both games are scheduled for a 6.30pm kick-off. Saudi and Oman battle at Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium while the hosts play their final game against the UAE at Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium.

A win for either Saudi or Oman in their game would automatically earn the victors a berth in the semi-finals, regardless of the outcome of the other match. Similarly, the UAE need to win to march directly through.

A draw in both matches would put Saudi and the UAE through. A draw between Saudi and Oman would put Saudi through and Oman would need Kuwait to beat the UAE by two goals or more to advance.

Kuwait have no more chance of advancing, but a victory for the hosts would complicate things.

Oman head coach Pim Verbeek admitted that tonight’s match against the Saudis was not going to be easy. He added that they lost narrowly to the UAE in the opener and then beat Kuwait, and in both games they were in control.

UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni told his players not to underestimate the hosts, even if they no longer are in contention for a semi-final spot.

Zaccheroni said that he expected the Kuwaitis to respond well in the game. Kuwait are a strong side despite losing their first two matches, he said.

He added that Kuwait would surely want to play their best game as it would be their last chance in the competition to appear in front of their home fans.

Meanwhile, Bahrain continued their training yesterday, held over two sessions.

They are preparing for their final Group ‘B’ match against defending champions Qatar tomorrow.

Head coach Miroslav Soukup handled a group of 12, all of whom played in the 1-0 win over Yemen.

Bahrain’s Jamal Rashid has emerged as one of the top scorers in the competition, having scored both of Bahrain’s goals thus far. He was also named the Player of the Match in the win against Yemen.

