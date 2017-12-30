An Omani police officer was killed inside a major shopping mall in the capital Muscat.

An armed man attacked the officer with a knife shortly after 1pm at City Centre Muscat and stabbed him to death.

“The assailant was disarmed and transferred to hospital,” said a Royal Oman Police (ROP) spokesman, who confirmed the incident which left one policeman dead and two people injured.

Photos and video recordings of the murder inside the City Centre shopping mall in Muscat were posted on social media.

ROP officials called on residents not to share video clips or photographs of the incident, according to the Times of Oman.

The killer was carrying a document which showed that he was mentally disturbed.