Abu Dhabi – Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister arrived in the UAE as part of a regional tour which will include neighbouring countries and other Arab states.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud directed the Crown Prince to conduct the tour “based on his keenness to deepen the Kingdom's ties regionally and internationally,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Apart from the UAE, Prince Mohammed is expected to visit Tunisia on Tuesday as part of the regional tour.

Prince Mohammed held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which focused on longstanding strategic ties.

They re-affirmed strategic cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and spotlighted current threats and challenges besetting the Middle East and their impact on the stability and security of the region's peoples.