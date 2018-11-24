New Delhi - In a heartfelt post, Justin Bieber reflected on his first Thanksgiving as a married man.

Bieber, who tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin in a hush-hush ceremony a few months ago, said that "love isn't always easy" but added he was trying to be more patient and selfless like Jesus Christ.

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But god's grace is sufficient!" he added.

Bieber and Baldwin reportedly got married in September at a New York City courthouse. After hiding their marital status for months, last week, the couple confirmed on social media that they are husband and wife.

While the 'Baby' singer called Hailey his "awesome wife," the latter changed her name to Hailey Beiber on Instagram.

The two, who first met in 2009, have dated on and off for many years. They got engaged in July while vacationing in the Bahamas.