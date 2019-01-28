The US, meanwhile, warned there would be a “significant response” if US diplomats, Guaido, or the opposition-controlled National Assembly were targeted with violence and intimidation. The shot across the bows came after Spain, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany said they would recognise Guaido as interim president unless Maduro calls elections within eight days. “They should withdraw this ultimatum. No one can give us an ultimatum,” Maduro told CNN Turk in an interview dubbed into Turkish from Spanish. “Venezuela is not tied to Europe. This is complete insolence,” Maduro added, as he described the European countries’ actions as a “mistake.” Later, he appeared at a military exercise in the state of Carabobo where he called for “union, discipline and cohesion” to defeat what he called an “attempted coup d’etat.” “Traitors never, loyal always,” he exhorted the military audience. Televised images showed tanks lined up in a row and soldiers firing their weapons. Thus far, the military has backed the leftist regime, which was ushered into power more than 20 years ago by the late Hugo Chavez, but there have been some signs of unrest. Guaido, the 35-year-old head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself acting president at a massive anti-government rally in Caracas Wednesday, contending that Maduro’s reelection to a second six-year term was fraudulent. His bold bid was swiftly endorsed by the US, Canada and many Latin American countries. “All that is happening is linked to America. They are attacking us and they think Venezuela is their back garden,” Maduro said in the interview with CNN Turk. Although he professed himself “open to dialogue,” he acknowledged it was unlikely. “I sent many messages to Donald Trump,” he said. In Washington, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, considered a key architect of the US policy on Venezuela, played down the possibility of a military intervention despite his and Trump’s warnings earlier in the week that “all options are on the table.”





