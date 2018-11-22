Bollywood: PHOTOS: Looking their regal best, Deepika-Ranveer at Bengaluru reception

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pose during a photo-op at their wedding reception in Bengaluru, India, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the Leela Palace in Bengaluru for their reception on Wednesday amidst a swarm of media persons waiting to capture the couple's all-regal look.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' star, who was styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, was seen sporting a golden-coloured silk Kanjeevaram saree gifted by her mother, complemented perfectly with a choker-style emerald necklace and a pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, reel-life 'Bajirao' opted for a golden embroidered Sherwani and a black Churidar designed by Rohit Bal.

Prior to their arrival at the reception venue, both Deepika and Ranveer posted a gorgeous portrait photo from their respective handles, where Ranveer can be seen standing beside his lady love who is seated on a chair in a pose that is all about royalty.

Currently, business tycoon Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, former Infosys Chief N. R. Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy, blogger Anuja Pandey, former Badminton star Pullela Gopichand, ace Badminton player PV Sindhu and India's former cricketing stalwart Anil Kumble have arrived for the gala reception.

After Deepika's hometown, the couple will host a wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28.

Deepika and Ranveer took off for their destination wedding on November 3. They tied the knot at Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

After their dreamy destination wedding, the two returned to Mumbai on Sunday when they were swarmed by ardent fans and scores of media persons as soon as they stepped out of the Mumbai airport.